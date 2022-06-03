KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Hits $1,718.24

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,718.24 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004439 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00400768 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004265 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00169365 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.