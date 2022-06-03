Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading Down 17.7%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Get Larsen & Toubro alerts:

About Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and metallurgical and material handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larsen & Toubro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larsen & Toubro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.