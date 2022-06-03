Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
LB stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching C$42.40. 42,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,970. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 34.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.11. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 EPS for the current year.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
