Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 116.79%.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of -0.11.

LEGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 10,800.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

