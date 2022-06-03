Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $750,531.32 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE LDOS opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Leidos by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 10.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 209,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

