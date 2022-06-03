Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Shares Up 1.2%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 20,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several research firms recently commented on LCRTF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 213,000 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

