Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Shares Acquired by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480,206 shares during the quarter. Li-Cycle makes up about 15.8% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Covalis Capital LLP owned approximately 2.67% of Li-Cycle worth $43,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,918,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $19,890,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $17,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

LICY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LICY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

