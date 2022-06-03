Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will report $869.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $838.40 million and the highest is $887.33 million. Liberty Energy reported sales of $581.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Energy.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 56,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,652. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

