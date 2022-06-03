Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Gap Down to $54.71

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.71, but opened at $52.46. Light & Wonder shares last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 312 shares traded.

LNW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

