Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLNW. StockNews.com cut shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.34.

LLNW opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,112 shares in the company, valued at $496,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

