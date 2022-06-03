Linde (NYSE:LIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.33.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $333.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.86. Linde has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

