Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,561.81

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,561.81 ($19.76) and traded as low as GBX 1,056 ($13.36). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,070 ($13.54), with a volume of 123,267 shares.

The company has a market cap of £694.80 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,165.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,561.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 42,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($15.81) per share, with a total value of £530,325 ($670,957.74). Also, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,295 ($16.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.80 ($25,297.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 44,438 shares of company stock worth $55,575,796 in the last ninety days.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

