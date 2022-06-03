Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 27.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 237,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $2,467,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

LAC stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

