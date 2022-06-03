Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 108.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

