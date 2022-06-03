Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 317,277 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $91,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $441.11 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

