Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1,272.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.72.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.