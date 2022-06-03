Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $498.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.85.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $683.86.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

