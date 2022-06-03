Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $451.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.00. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

