Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,525,000 after acquiring an additional 308,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

NYSE WM opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

