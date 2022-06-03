Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 2,613 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,613 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $214.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 97.31 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.90 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

