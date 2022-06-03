Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 3,704 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

