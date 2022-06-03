Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after buying an additional 232,354 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.29.

ABC opened at $148.21 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.05.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.