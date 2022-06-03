Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $211.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

