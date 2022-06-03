Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,324,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $517.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $557.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,700,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

