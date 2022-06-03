Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $8.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

LU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 89,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lufax will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 521,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 234,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,333 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

