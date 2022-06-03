Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.58. 4,259,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.95. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

