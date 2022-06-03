Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.35-9.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.58. 4,259,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

