LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Down to $115.25

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.25, but opened at $108.68. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $107.70, with a volume of 5,583 shares changing hands.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

