MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $544,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 6,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.64. 221,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,255. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

