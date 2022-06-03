Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.51 billion and the highest is $5.55 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $24.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $25.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,639,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

