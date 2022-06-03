Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 10,588,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,083,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Macy’s by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

