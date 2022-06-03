Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $56.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

