Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Mandom stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. Mandom has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.
Mandom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandom (MDOMF)
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.