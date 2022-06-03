Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Mandom stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. Mandom has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

