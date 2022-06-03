Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.77

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $5.57. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 6,552 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 65.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 810.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

