MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $23.04 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 467,982,932 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

