Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $59,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $104.27 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $104.63. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.62.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.