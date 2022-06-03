Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Lowered to Hold at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.25.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE traded down C$0.67 on Thursday, hitting C$9.59. 261,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,852. The firm has a market cap of C$770.72 million and a PE ratio of 34.37. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$990.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.5299999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400. Insiders have purchased 24,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,252 over the last 90 days.

About Martinrea International (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.