Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.96. 7,897,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

