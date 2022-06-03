Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.57.

MRVL opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,704 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,033. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

