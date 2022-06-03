Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. 65,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,821. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Matterport has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $582,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $1,072,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.