Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.35

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 60438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

