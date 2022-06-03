McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells $9,088,937.96 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MCK stock opened at $318.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

