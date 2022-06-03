Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $23.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

