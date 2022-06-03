Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $12.80 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 891,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,797,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 13.2% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,853,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,979,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,751,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 32,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.