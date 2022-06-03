Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Altria Group makes up 2.5% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. 129,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,941,750. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

