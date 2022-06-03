MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $6,258,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 720.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $43.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $793.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,107. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 227.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $973.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,082.37.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

