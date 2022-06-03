Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.10. 122,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,187,674. The stock has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

