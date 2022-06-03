Merculet (MVP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,362.00

Merculet (MVP) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $378,625.99 and approximately $97,362.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.01032905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00409856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

