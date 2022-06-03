Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of VIVO opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 30.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands;

