Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70.

FB opened at $198.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average of $255.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

